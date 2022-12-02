 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala HC grants interim protection from arrest to 3 persons in Telangana MLAs poaching case

PTI
Dec 02, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST

Senior BJP leader B L Santhosh and three others including two persons from Kerala -- Jaggu Swami and Thushar Vellapally -- besides one B Srinivas, are facing probe by the SIT in the case of alleged conspiracy to poach four TRS MLAs.

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to three persons who are co-workers of a person facing probe in the case of alleged conspiracy to poach TRS MLAs in Telangana.

The three persons, all employees of a private hospital in Kochi, moved the High Court seeking bail, anticipating their arrest by Telangana police in the case for allegedly being close to one Jaggu Swami, who is facing the probe in the sensational case.

Considering the plea, the court observed that the petitioners were not arraigned as accused so far by the police.

However, the court granted them interim protection from arrest till the matter would be taken up for consideration on December 5.

They moved the court after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Telangana police served them notices under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) seeking their appearance before them at its headquarter in Hyderabad.

In their plea, the trio have contended that they had no links with any sort of political conspiracy in Telangana.