App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala Guv says Left govt should have informed him first on petition against CAA

Khan, while speaking to reporters at the airport here, said protocol demanded that he should have been informed first.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday the act of the state government to move the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, without informing him was "improper".

Khan, while speaking to reporters at the airport here, said protocol demanded that he should have been informed first.

"Even the rules of the Assembly provide that the legislature shall not discuss any subject which does not come under their constitutional jurisdiction. I have no problem if they go to the Supreme Court. Even there I feel, without informing the constitutional head of the state, what they have done is improper," Khan said.

Close

"Yet I do not find anything wrong with it. I do not find any fault with their decision to go to Supreme Court, why because, Constitution gives that authority to the Supreme Court. But the protocol demanded that they should have informed me first," the Governor added.

related news

The Kerala government had on January 13 filed a petition in the apex court, saying the CAA was contradictory to constitutional ethos.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #CAA #CPI(M) #India #Kerala government #Left #NRC #Politics

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.