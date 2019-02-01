App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 10:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala govt oppressing Sabarimala devotees, says RSS chief

This has led the Hindu society deeply disturbed and agitated, Mohan Bhagwat said at the Vishva Hindu Parishad's 'dharm sansad' (religious council).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on January 31 accused the Kerala government of oppressing devotees of Lord Ayyappa by exceeding the judicial mandate on the Sabarimala temple.

This has led the Hindu society deeply disturbed and agitated, he said at the Vishva Hindu Parishad's 'dharm sansad' (religious council).

"We support this agitation of the Hindu society as the petitioners to the judiciary were not Lord Ayyappa's devotees," he said at the meeting, presided by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanand Sarswati.

"There are many moves afoot to divide the Hindu society. Accordingly, it's the need of the hour to reunite the segmented Hindus through a religious renaissance," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said.

related news

The meet, which began on January 31, was also addressed by Yoga guru Ramdev, who called for a common civil code.

The VHP's religious council was also addressed by Swami Parmanand, who likened the ongoing Sabarimala agitation in Kerala to that over building a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He alleged that for the last few years a "mischievous effort" is consistently being made to undermine and destroy the Hindu traditions and faith.

The seer said the agitation to secure entry of women of any age in the Sabarimala temple is a fresh example of that "mischievous effort".

He said the temple has also been made a centre of stir in the past either on the pretext of environmental degradation or in the name of modernity and gender empowerment.

"The Sabarimala temple was subjected to arson in 1950 by Christians, who installed a cross in its precincts in 1982," he alleged.

"Nowadays, thousands of Muslim women are engaged in forming human chains to undermine the agitation against the faith and tradition of Sabarimala temple. All these examples expose the conspiracy of mischievous efforts against the Hindus," he claimed.

He said the country's seers welcome the struggle of Lord Ayyappa's devotees, specially the Hindu women, Arya Samaj, Peoples for Dharma and other Hindu organisations which are spearheading it.

Another seer, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj listed the Dalit Maratha dispute at Bhima-Koregaon or the Pathalgadhi agitation in Jharkhand to seclude the scheduled tribes there as parts of the "conspiracy" to disintegrate the Hindu society.

The VHP religious meet was attended by over 200 seers including Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Narendracharya Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Ramanujacharya Hansdevacharya Ji Maharaj, Nirmal Peethadhishwar Shrimahanth Gyandev, Swami Jitendranath, Satpal Maharaj, Swami Viyoganand Ji Maharaj and Swami Nrityagopaldas Ji Maharaj.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 10:29 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.