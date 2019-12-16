Kerala govt, Oppostion holds joint protest in against CAA

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala began a joint "satyagraha" here on Monday to protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

State ministers, LDF leaders, Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders are among those taking part in the three-hour long protest at the Martyr's column here which began at 10 am. Kerala was the first state to declare that CAA would not be implemented in the southern state.

"The state has decided to put up a united protest as the Act has created concern among the citizens and it destroys the values of equality and secularism enshrined in the Constitution," Vijayan has said in a Facebook post.