Kerala Exit Poll Results 2021: Poll of polls predict LDF to retain power

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Image Source: PTI)

The Pinarayi Vijayan-headed Left Democratic Front (LDF) is predicted to retain power in Kerala, as per the early exit poll predictions.

The India Today-Axis My India survey predicted the LDF to win 104-120 seats, whereas, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) was predicted be reduced to 20-36 constituencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to end with 0-2 seats.

The Republic-CNX survey also predicts the Left Front to retain power with 72-80 seats, followed by 54-64 seats for the UDF and 1-5 for the BJP.

According to the Jan Ki Baat survey, the LDF is likely to return to power with 68-78 seats and the UDF could win 48-58 constituencies. The P-MARQ survey also predicted the Left to retain power, with the LDF projected to win 74 seats, the UDF 65 and BJP 1.

The Poll Diary survey predicts 77-87 seats for the LDF, 51-61 for the UDF, 2-3 seats for NDA and 0-2 for others including independents.

The ABP News-C Voter exit poll also projected a victory for the Left alliance, with 71-77 seats for the LDF, 62-68 for the UDF and 0-2 seats for the BJP.

The Today's Chanakya survey for Kerala predicted 93-111 seats for the LDF, 36-44 for the UDF, and 0-6 for the BJP.

The Times Now-C Voter survey predicted 74 seats for the Left Front, 65 for the UDF and one seat for the BJP.

Agency/Survey LDF UDF BJP Other Axis My India 104-120 20-36 0-2 - Poll Diary 77-87 51-61 2-3 0 Republic-CNX 72-80 54-64 1-5 - ABP-C Voter 71-77 62-68 0-2 - Today's Chanakya 93-111 36-44 0-6 - Times Now-C Voter 74 65 1 -

The release of exit poll predictions come a couple of days before the results are declared. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 2.

The assembly polls across all 140 seats in Kerala were held in a single phase on April 6. The electoral battle witnessed a three-cornered contest between the ruling Left Front, the prime opposition UDF and the BJP which was powered by the entry of 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan.

The BJP and the Congress did not name their chief ministerial candidates. If the Left wins, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would take oath for his second consecutive tenure.

Kerala, over the past 40 years, has voted out the incumbent ruling party at an interval of every five years. This year, however, opinion polls had suggested the Left Front would overcome the trend.

In the 2016 assembly elections, the LDF had won 91 seats with a vote share of 43.48 percent. The UDF tally dropped to 47, and the vote share came down to 38.81 percent. The BJP opened its account with a single-seat victory, and impressed the pollsters by securing 14.96 percent of the total votes.