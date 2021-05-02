MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Kerala Election Result 2021 | Palakkad Assembly Constituency: 'Metroman' E Sreedharan leads early postal ballot trends

Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021 | Palakkad constituency: BJP's E Sreedharan is taking on incumbent MLA and Congress leader Shafi Parambil.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
Kerala Election Result 2021: BJP candidate from Palkkad constituecy E Sreedharan (File image)

Kerala Election Result 2021: BJP candidate from Palkkad constituecy E Sreedharan (File image)

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Palakkad LIVE Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate E Sreedharan is facing a challenge from incumbent MLA and firebrand Congress leader Shafi Parambil and CP Pramod from Communist Party of India (Marxist).

After a single phase of polling on April 6, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Kerala.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Kerala assembly election result

Congress' Parambil had defeated BJP’s Sobha Surendran by a margin of 17,483 votes in 2016 Assembly election in Kerala. Shafi Parambil polled 137840 which was 41.77% of the total votes polled.

Close

Related stories

In the 2021 Assembly polls, he is facing BJP candidate Sreedharan, a retired engineer famous for spearheading the Delhi Metro project. He joined the saffron party in February.

A total of seven candidates contested from the Palakkad constituency, including Parambil, Sreedharan and Pramod. The remaining four are ETK Valsan of Bahujan Samaj Party, Jayaprakash J from Samajwadi Forward Bloc, K Rajesh from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and independent candidate V sachidanandan.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala Election 2021 #Politics
first published: May 2, 2021 09:05 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.