Kerala Election Result 2021 | Palakkad Assembly Constituency: 'Metroman' E Sreedharan leads early postal ballot trends

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Palakkad LIVE Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate E Sreedharan is facing a challenge from incumbent MLA and firebrand Congress leader Shafi Parambil and CP Pramod from Communist Party of India (Marxist).

After a single phase of polling on April 6, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Kerala.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Congress' Parambil had defeated BJP’s Sobha Surendran by a margin of 17,483 votes in 2016 Assembly election in Kerala. Shafi Parambil polled 137840 which was 41.77% of the total votes polled.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, he is facing BJP candidate Sreedharan, a retired engineer famous for spearheading the Delhi Metro project. He joined the saffron party in February.

A total of seven candidates contested from the Palakkad constituency, including Parambil, Sreedharan and Pramod. The remaining four are ETK Valsan of Bahujan Samaj Party, Jayaprakash J from Samajwadi Forward Bloc, K Rajesh from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and independent candidate V sachidanandan.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry.