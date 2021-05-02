Kerala Election Result 2021 | Irinjalakuda Assembly Constituency: R Bindu leads Thomas Unniyadan

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Irinjalakuda LIVE Updates: Thomas Unniyadan of the Kerala Congress (Joseph) will be contesting elections for the seat at the Irinjalakuda constituency against R Bindu of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and BJP’s Jacob Thomas

After eight phases of polling amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Kerala. Trends suggest that Bindu is leading Unniyadan by 6,482 votes in Irinjalakuda assembly constituency.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Bengal assembly election result

Currently help by KU Arunan of CPM, the Irinjalakuda seat was won against Unniyadan by a margin of 2,711 votes.

Thomas Jacob of the BJP on the hand is known for his actions against corrupt officials and prominent politicians over his span of 35 years.