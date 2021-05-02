Kerala Election Result 2021 | Chittur Assembly Constituency: K Krishnakutty leads Natesan

K Krishnakutty beat the Congress’ K Achuthan in the 2016 assembly by a margin of 7,285 votes. (Representative image)

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Nemom LIVE Updates: The Kerala State President, K Krishnakutty of of the Janta Dal (Secular) is looking to get re-elected against Sumesh Achuthan of the Congress and V Natesan of the BJP.

After a single phase of polling on April 6, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Kerala.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

K Krishnakutty beat the Congress’ K Achuthan in the 2016 assembly by a margin of 7,285 votes. This time, the incumbent will go up against the BJP candidate V Natesan