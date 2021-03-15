English
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papers from Dharmadam constituency

Vijayan, who submitted two sets of papers, arrived at the Kannur collectorate at around 11 AM following COVID-19 protocols.

PTI
March 15, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the April 6 Assembly polls in the state from Dharmadam constituency here, filed his nomination papers on Monday morning.

The Marxist veteran, wearing a face shield, mask and gloves, was accompanied by party leaders, including CPI(M)'s Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan.

This is the second time Vijayan is contesting from Dharmadam constituency.
PTI
TAGS: #Dharmadam constituency #India #Kerala Assembly Election 2021 #kerala CM #Pinarayi Vijayan #Politics
first published: Mar 15, 2021 11:40 am

