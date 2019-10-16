Kerala bypolls | Winners will lose and the losers will win

Vinod Mathew

It could possibly happen only in Kerala. The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) camp feels it can claim victory even in defeat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) believes it is already a winner, no matter the poll outcome. Finally, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is busy planning damage control and a strategy on countering charges of defeat even if it were to win a majority of the seats.

No deception may openly be at play here but the tangled webs that are getting woven by the opposing camps do indeed make one wonder at how dexterously political yarns get spun in Kerala. In an era where optics often pass for reality, different narratives on the same topic find easy consumption among the three (LDF, NDA and UDF) voter segments in the state.

The equations at play, as Kerala goes for by-elections in the five assembly constituencies of Vattiyoorkavu, Konni, Aroor, Ernakulam and Manjeswaram on October 21 are somewhat misleading. As the results are scheduled to come out three days later, there is hardly any breather for a revised narrative. Therefore, the positions being taken within the three camps, at least among the leaders, should continue to hold good for a while.

The LDF has only one sitting seat, Aroor. So, all it is expected to do is defend that seat. Anything more would be a bonus. More than anything else, the reason why the LDF is sitting pretty is because of the windfall win in the Pala by-election last month.

The cynical theorists from the Left flank point out that it eventually won’t matter even if the perennial runner-up in elections, Shanimol Usman of the Congress, manages to buck her losing trend. The reason: it has the Pala seat to get the arithmetic in the assembly right.

But the Left would be mindful of the need to wrest back the second position ceded last time to the BJP in two constituencies: Vattiyoorkavu and Manjeswaram.

The BJP, however, has reason to believe they will make serious inroads in Konni, with their Sabarimala poster boy K Surendran making way from Manjeswaram to Konni, in the hope of reaping better dividends after his third position finish in the Lok Sabha elections from Pathanamthitta. The Konni assembly segment is a part of the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency.

Here are the possible outcomes that will warm the cockles of the BJP in the order of escalated expectation: a) two second positions in five seats; b) three second positions out of five; c) one outright win, plus either one or two second positions.

Think of what it will do for the prospects of the BJP in Kerala — a second MLA, either from Vattiyoorkavu or Manjeswaram, with only an outside chance for Konni.

The UDF, however, would have other plans. It would dearly love to defend all four seats. True, the Muslim League is under pressure not to cede Manjeswaram to the BJP. The Congress will find the going tough in Konni, with Adoor Prakash (whose sitting seat it was before he moved to the Lok Sabha) in a sulk. Then, it has always been the sorry task of the Congress to cajole sulking leaders back into electioneering mode at the eleventh hour.

Defending Vattiyoorkavu, minus its ‘leader’ K Muralidharan, who also moved to Parliament, could prove to be a tall task. Luckily Muralidharan is not sulking. The Ernakulam seat vacated by Hibi Eden, another Member of Parliament, is expected to be the easiest one to defend. The Congress would be going all out to get Shanimol to win, for once. For a change, the main fight at Aroor would be between the UDF and the LDF.

That is the crux of this by-election in Kerala. In two out of five constituencies, it’s billed to be a fight between the UDF and the BJP. If a third constituency too follows this pattern, then it won’t augur well for the LDF, much as they may position it as a win with one out of five in the bag. Or even less.

The UDF, specially the Congress, is aware that it hardly has the opportunity to get into a win-win position, unlike what transpired during the Lok Sabha polls, as it could always scorch itself with the anti-incumbency factor. To that extent, the Congress may have to pay a price for their stellar Lok Sabha show in the state, which hardly mattered in the endgame.

Only the politically-naïve would argue that the outcome of these five by-polls are inconsequential, with barely 18 months to go for the state polls. The outcome could be a pace-setter for the 2020 local body elections, which in turn would be like a warm-up match for the next assembly elections.

What if there is no match point this time? The game is very much on.