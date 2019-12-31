App
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding scrapping of CAA

Though the one-day special session was convened to ratify the extension of the reservation for SC and ST in the Assembly and the Parliament for another decade, the resolution against CAA was also taken up in view of the the widespread concerns among public in this regard, official sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, amid raging countrywide protests against the legislation.

The ruling CPI(M)-LDF and the Opposition Congress led UDF supported the resolution while BJP's lone MLA and former Union minister O Rajagopal's was the only dissenting voice in the one-day special session.

The house adopted the resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #CAA #India #NRC #Pinarayi Vijayan #Politics

