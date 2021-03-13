English
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: Kerala Congress (J) faction releases candidate list for assembly polls

The UDF leaders had yesterday announced that as per the seat sharing agreement, 10 seats have been allocated for the Joseph faction of Kerala Congress.

PTI
March 13, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
Representative image

The Kerala Congress (Joseph) group, an ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front group (UDF) on Saturday announced the candidate list for the April 6 state Assembly election with party supremo P J Joseph fighting the poll from Thodupuzha constituency.

Senior leaders Advocate Monce Joseph MLA, K Franscis George, Thomas Unniyadan are contesting from Kaduthuruthy, Idukki and Irinjalakuda constituencies.

M P Joseph, son-in-law of former minister and Kerala Congress supremo, K M Mani, is contesting from Trikaripur constituency. The UDF leaders had yesterday announced that as per the seat sharing agreement, 10 seats have been allocated for the Joseph faction of Kerala Congress.

Kerala Congress (M) had last year severed its three-decade-old ties with the opposition UDF and joined the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), however, a faction led by senior leader Joseph remained with the UDF.

A legal battle following the split resulted in the Election Commission allotting the official 'Two Leaves' symbol to Kerala Congress (M) faction led by Jose K Mani, who joined the LDF.
TAGS: #Election Commission #Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 #Kerala Congress (J) #Left Democratic Front #M P Joseph #Thodupuzha #United Democratic Front
first published: Mar 13, 2021 04:28 pm

