Kerala Assembly Election: Political parties request ECI to hold single phase polling

Political parties in Kerala have requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct a single phase polling for the elections in the state, which are due in April-May.

Representatives of all political parties met a high-level EC delegation, held discussions and put forth their request on February 13.

The EC delegation, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajeev Kumar and other senior officials, arrived in the state on February 12 to assess the poll preparedness in the state.

"We asked the ECI to conduct a single phase election before the Vishu festival. We sought a date before April 12," Anathalavattom Anandan, senior CPI(M) leader, told reporters.

The Congress delegation said they had requested the EC to conduct a single phase election without affecting the Easter and Vishu festivals in April.

"Since many festivals are there in April, the most convenient time would be between April 6 and 12," PC Chacko, senior Congress leader told the media.

The Indian Union Muslim League too put forth a similar request.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation also requested that polling be held in a single phase, but wanted it to be held in May.