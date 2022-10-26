Kejriwal's idea of printing pictures of Hindu deities on currency notes stirs debate

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 26 triggered a debate after he appealed to the Centre to include photos of Hindu deities Lakshmi and Ganesh on currency notes. Opposition and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed his suggestion as vote-bank politics ahead of Gujarat assembly elections.

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Ashutosh and Yogendra Yadav also hit out at him. “This appeal of Kejriwal is competitive Hindu politics. Whatever he said today, it seems he believes in it," said Ashutosh, adding that the statement is contradictory.

“Arvind Kejriwal removed the picture of Mahatma Gandhi from his office to put the pictures of Bhagat Singh and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Both of them were non-believers. Where does it connect? It’s opportunism and his appeal is aimed at Gujarat elections,” said Ashutosh.

Kejriwal is attempting to get votes of Hindus in Gujarat, Ashutosh added.

Yadav said, “Kejriwal’s statement is not worth responding (to). The more you respond, the more you give credibility.”

Kejriwal held a special media briefing to give his suggestion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, “Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if the gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on our currency notes along with that of Mahatma Gandhi.”

He said that the two gods were associated with wealth and prosperity. Citing an example of Indonesia, Kejriwal said, “Indonesia is a Muslim majority country and has only 2-3 percent Hindus. There is Ganeshji’s photo on their currency.”

His political opponents and others were quick to react on social media, and by issuing statements.

‘‘Kejriwal is B team of BJP and RSS. He doesn't have any understanding. It is his vote politics. If he goes to Pakistan, he can also say that I am Pakistani, so vote for me,” senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit told news agency ANI.

The Aam Aadmi Party is trying to emerge as the third alternative Gujarat, where electoral politics has been dominated by the BJP and the Congress.

Kejriwal-led AAP has made education its major poll plank and has been attacking the ruling BJP over “poor” quality of education in the home state of Modi and home minister Amit Shah. The party will begin its campaign again on October 27 in the poll-bound state.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that Kejriwal is trying to hide the failure of the Delhi education model.

“This is being done to hide the anti-Hindu face ahead of elections. His ministers and party members have been giving statements against Hindu deities and there was no action against them. We know AAP is not getting any seat in Gujarat and this demand is his political stunt,” said Tiwari.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has termed Kejriwal’s appeal politically motivated

“The appeal made by Arvind Kejriwal to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to introduce currency notes with Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi's images, along with Mahatma Gandhi's picture, is totally ridiculous, absurd and illogical, and we completely condemn it,” CAIT said in a statement.

Gujarat elections will have to be held before February 2023 when the term of the present assembly runs out.