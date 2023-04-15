 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kejriwal will reply to all actions initiated against him at appropriate time: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

A day after the CBI summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy case, his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on Saturday said Kejriwal will reply to "all the actions" initiated against him at an appropriate time.

Kumar was replying to questions from journalists who sought his views on the CBI summons to Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the excise policy case.

People know what is happening against him (Kejriwal). He is a well-regarded person and he has done a lot of developmental work in his state. He will reply to all the actions that have been initiated against him at the appropriate time, the Bihar chief minister said.

According to the notice issued by CBI, Kejriwal has been called to appear at the agency headquarters at 11 AM on Sunday to answer queries of the investigating team as a witness in the case, officials said.