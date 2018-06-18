Kejriwal on dharna LIVE: Manish Sisodia shifted to hospital after protest fast

Live now
Jun 18, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia being shifted to hospital
HC virtually disapproves Kejriwal's sit-in at LG's office, asks AAP govt who authorised protest
Jain hospitalised as his health deteriorates: Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal says BJP has captured Delhi Secretariat
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has tweeted that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being shifted to the hospital.
The Delhi High Court today virtually disapproved of the sit-in led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the lieutenant governor's office and asked the AAP government who had authorised such a protest.
The court did not issue any interim directions but observed that strikes or dharnas are held outside and not inside someone's workplace or residence.
The observation by a bench of Justices AK Chawla and Navin Chawla came while hearing two petitions, one against Kejriwal's protest and another against the alleged strike by IAS officers of the Delhi administration. After hearing arguments, the court listed the matter for hearing on June 22.
"Who authorised the strike/dharna (sit-in by Kejriwal)? You are sitting inside the LG's office. If it's a strike, it has to be outside the office. You cannot hold a strike inside someone's office or residence," the court said. (PTI)
The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government who authorised the sit-in by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some of his cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office and observed that strikes are usually held outside an establishment or office and not inside.
The observation by a bench of Justices A K Chawla and Navin Chawla came during the hearing of two petitions, one against the sit-in by Aam Aadmi Party leader Kejriwal and the other against the alleged strike by the IAS officers of Delhi government.
Jain hospitalised as his health deteriorates: Kejriwal
Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was tonight rushed to a city hospital as his health deteriorated nearly a week after he had gone on an indefinite hunger strike at the Lieutenant Governor office, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, according to PTI.
The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said. "Satyender Jain shifted to hospital due to his deteriorating health," Kejriwal tweeted.
High Court to Delhi Government Lawyer: This can’t be called a strike. You can’t go inside someone’s office or house and hold a strike there.
BJP MLA Vijender Gupta approached the Delhi High Court today seeking an order against CM Arvind Kejriwal to end his strike.
Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was yesterday rushed to a city hospital as his health deteriorated nearly a week after he had gone on an indefinite hunger strike at the Lieutenant Governor office, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.
The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said.
Kejriwal made the allegation as his sit-in along with three cabinet colleagues at the waiting room of Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office entered its sixth day.
Kejriwal accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia and ministers Satyendra Jain and Gopal Rai have stayed put at the office demanding that Baijal direct IAS officers to end their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme.
In response to a tweet about IAS officers withdrawing from work being de facto President's rule, Kejriwal tweeted, "I agree. It is de facto President's rule in Delhi thro IAS strike (sic)."
Arvind Kejriwal says BJP has captured Delhi Secretariat
As the drama at the Lieutenant Governor’s residence in Delhi continues to unfold, a huge banner was hung from the top of the Delhi Secretariat Building which read ‘There is no strike here. People of Delhi are on duty. The Chief Minister of Delhi is on leave’. Mr Kejriwal was shocked at this act of the government and accused the BJP of having captured the Delhi Secretariat.
In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “BJP has captured the Delhi Secretariat [translated from Hindi]. Absolutely shocking. How was it allowed? Who allowed this to happen? Where was the police, security, bureaucracy?”
