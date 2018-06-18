Kejriwal on dharna LIVE: Manish Sisodia shifted to hospital after protest fast

HC virtually disapproves Kejriwal's sit-in at LG's office, asks AAP govt who authorised protest

The Delhi High Court today virtually disapproved of the sit-in led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the lieutenant governor's office and asked the AAP government who had authorised such a protest.

The court did not issue any interim directions but observed that strikes or dharnas are held outside and not inside someone's workplace or residence.

The observation by a bench of Justices AK Chawla and Navin Chawla came while hearing two petitions, one against Kejriwal's protest and another against the alleged strike by IAS officers of the Delhi administration. After hearing arguments, the court listed the matter for hearing on June 22.

"Who authorised the strike/dharna (sit-in by Kejriwal)? You are sitting inside the LG's office. If it's a strike, it has to be outside the office. You cannot hold a strike inside someone's office or residence," the court said. (PTI)