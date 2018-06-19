Kejriwal on dharna LIVE: Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain discharged from hospital

Live now
Jun 19, 2018 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Delhi government, IAS officers show signs of thaw; express readiness for talks
Open to discussions: IAS officers after Kejriwal’s assurance on security
HC virtually disapproves Kejriwal's sit-in at LG's office, asks AAP govt who authorised protest
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia being shifted to hospital
Delhi High Court asks who authorised Kejriwal's sit-in at LG's office
Jain hospitalised as his health deteriorates: Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal says BJP has captured Delhi Secretariat
JUST IN | AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain have been discharged from hospital. AAP senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh will address a press conference at 12 noon, today.
Delhi government, IAS officers show signs of thaw; express readiness for talks
As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in at the lieutenant governor's office entered the 8th day, the Delhi government and its IAS officers today showed signs of a thaw with both sides expressing their readiness for talks to end the impasse.
The development came on a day the Delhi High Court virtually disapproved of the sit-in led by Kejriwal and asked the AAP government who had authorised such a protest even as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was on a hunger strike since June 13 at the LG's office, was taken to hospital after his health deteriorated. (PTI)
We will also sit on dharna if needed: Ram Gopal Yadav on Kejriwal's sit-in
Two days after the chief ministers of four non-BJP-ruled states expressed solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal, who is on an indefinite sit-in demonstration at the LG's office here, the Samajwadi Party (SP) today extended its support to the Delhi chief minister with a senior party leader saying, "if needed, we will also sit on a dharna".
SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said his party was with Kejriwal, who has stayed put at the office of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal since June 11 over his demands, including a direction to the IAS officers to call off their "strike". (PTI)
Open to discussions: IAS officers after Kejriwal’s assurance on security
IAS officers of the Delhi government today welcomed Arvind Kejriwal's assurance that he would ensure their safety, saying they are open to formal discussions with the chief minister on the matter.
The officers said that they look forward to "concrete interventions" for their security and dignity, a move that may break the four-month-long impasse between the AAP dispensation and the bureaucrats following an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by some ruling party MLAs at the chief minister's residence in February.
The association of officers of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union territories) cadre said that they continue to be at work with "full dedication" and "vigour".
"#DelhiAtWork #NoToStrike Officers of GNCTD welcome Hon'ble CM's appeal. We reiterate that we continue to be at work with full dedication & vigour," the association tweeted.
"We look forward to concrete interventions for our security & dignity. We are open to formal discussions with Hon'ble CM on this matter," it said.
HC virtually disapproves Kejriwal's sit-in at LG's office, asks AAP govt who authorised protest
The Delhi High Court today virtually disapproved of the sit-in led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the lieutenant governor's office and asked the AAP government who had authorised such a protest.
The court did not issue any interim directions but observed that strikes or dharnas are held outside and not inside someone's workplace or residence.
The observation by a bench of Justices AK Chawla and Navin Chawla came while hearing two petitions, one against Kejriwal's protest and another against the alleged strike by IAS officers of the Delhi administration. After hearing arguments, the court listed the matter for hearing on June 22.
"Who authorised the strike/dharna (sit-in by Kejriwal)? You are sitting inside the LG's office. If it's a strike, it has to be outside the office. You cannot hold a strike inside someone's office or residence," the court said. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has tweeted that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being shifted to the hospital.
Delhi High Court asks who authorised Kejriwal's sit-in at LG's office
The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government who authorised the sit-in by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some of his cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office and observed that strikes are usually held outside an establishment or office and not inside.
The observation by a bench of Justices A K Chawla and Navin Chawla came during the hearing of two petitions, one against the sit-in by Aam Aadmi Party leader Kejriwal and the other against the alleged strike by the IAS officers of Delhi government.
Read the full report here.
Jain hospitalised as his health deteriorates: Kejriwal
Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was tonight rushed to a city hospital as his health deteriorated nearly a week after he had gone on an indefinite hunger strike at the Lieutenant Governor office, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, according to PTI.
The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said. "Satyender Jain shifted to hospital due to his deteriorating health," Kejriwal tweeted.
High Court to Delhi Government Lawyer: This can’t be called a strike. You can’t go inside someone’s office or house and hold a strike there.
BJP MLA Vijender Gupta approached the Delhi High Court today seeking an order against CM Arvind Kejriwal to end his strike.
Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was yesterday rushed to a city hospital as his health deteriorated nearly a week after he had gone on an indefinite hunger strike at the Lieutenant Governor office, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.
The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said.
Kejriwal made the allegation as his sit-in along with three cabinet colleagues at the waiting room of Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office entered its sixth day.
Kejriwal accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia and ministers Satyendra Jain and Gopal Rai have stayed put at the office demanding that Baijal direct IAS officers to end their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme.
In response to a tweet about IAS officers withdrawing from work being de facto President's rule, Kejriwal tweeted, "I agree. It is de facto President's rule in Delhi thro IAS strike (sic)."
Arvind Kejriwal says BJP has captured Delhi Secretariat
As the drama at the Lieutenant Governor’s residence in Delhi continues to unfold, a huge banner was hung from the top of the Delhi Secretariat Building which read ‘There is no strike here. People of Delhi are on duty. The Chief Minister of Delhi is on leave’. Mr Kejriwal was shocked at this act of the government and accused the BJP of having captured the Delhi Secretariat.
In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “BJP has captured the Delhi Secretariat [translated from Hindi]. Absolutely shocking. How was it allowed? Who allowed this to happen? Where was the police, security, bureaucracy?”
Click here to read the full report