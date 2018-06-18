Kejriwal on dharna LIVE: AAP to hold rally tomorrow, will take 10 lakh citizen letters to PM

Delhi High Court asks who authorised Kejriwal's sit-in at LG's office

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government who authorised the sit-in by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some of his cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office and observed that strikes are usually held outside an establishment or office and not inside.

The observation by a bench of Justices A K Chawla and Navin Chawla came during the hearing of two petitions, one against the sit-in by Aam Aadmi Party leader Kejriwal and the other against the alleged strike by the IAS officers of Delhi government.

