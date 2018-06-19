Kejriwal on dharna LIVE: AAP ends strike at Lieutenant Governor's house

Open to discussions: IAS officers after Kejriwal’s assurance on security

IAS officers of the Delhi government today welcomed Arvind Kejriwal's assurance that he would ensure their safety, saying they are open to formal discussions with the chief minister on the matter.

The officers said that they look forward to "concrete interventions" for their security and dignity, a move that may break the four-month-long impasse between the AAP dispensation and the bureaucrats following an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by some ruling party MLAs at the chief minister's residence in February.

The association of officers of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union territories) cadre said that they continue to be at work with "full dedication" and "vigour".

"#DelhiAtWork #NoToStrike Officers of GNCTD welcome Hon'ble CM's appeal. We reiterate that we continue to be at work with full dedication & vigour," the association tweeted.

"We look forward to concrete interventions for our security & dignity. We are open to formal discussions with Hon'ble CM on this matter," it said.