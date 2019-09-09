App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 02:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kejriwal govt should make clear if it favours those accused in JNU sedition case: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi

At a press conference, the MP from the New Delhi constituency wondered if the Kejriwal government had an "understanding with those who raised the controversial slogans" on the JNU campus in February 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is yet to decide on granting prosecution sanction in the 2016 JNU sedition case, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on September 9 demanded he make clear if his dispensation "favours those who want to break India".

At a press conference, the MP from the New Delhi constituency wondered if the Kejriwal government had an "understanding with those who raised the controversial slogans" on the JNU campus in February 2016.

"They were raising slogans against the hanging of Afzal Guru, against India. Only terrorists can talk in such language. The Kejriwal government should make clear if it is standing with those who want to break India," Lekhi asked.

She also wondered if the Aam Aadmi party was "considering fielding these people in the upcoming assembly elections".

The Kejriwal government is causing interruptions in the judiciary's work, she alleged.

Citing provisions in the law, she said the JNU incident was a fit case to slap sedition charges.

In February this year, a city court had lashed out at the Delhi government over delay in granting requisite sanctions to prosecute former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the sedition case, saying they cannot sit on the file indefinitely.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 02:40 pm

