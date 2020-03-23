Kejriwal govt presents Rs 65,000cr budget in Assembly after election victory

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on March 23 presented Rs 65,000-crore budget for 2020-21 in the Assembly, the first after the landslide win of Aam Aadmi Party last month. Presenting the budget, Sisodia said that the per capita income of Delhi has grown by 44 percent over the last five years.

The budget focused on education and health sectors which he termed as important areas of Kejriwal model of governance.

Sisodia, who presented the budget in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said that digital classes will be set up in each government school and allocated an amount of Rs 100 crore for the purpose in the budget.