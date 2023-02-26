 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kejriwal condemns arrest of Manish Sisodia in liquor policy scam, accuses BJP of 'dirty politics'

Feb 26, 2023 / 08:58 PM IST

AAP convenor and Delhi CM Kejriwal termed Sisodia's arrest 'dirty politics', said their struggle will intensify.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor policy case on February 26, which was met with immediate condemnation from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the party.

Kejriwal has denounced the arrest of Sisodia, as 'dirty politics'.

In a tweet, Kejriwal affirmed Sisodia's innocence and expressed his belief that the people would respond to the situation. Kejriwal also stated that the party's resolve would only get stronger in the face of such challenges and that the struggle would intensify. There is a strong public sentiment against the arrest of Manish Sisodia, and Kejriwal has taken notice of this.

 

AAP attacking BJP over Manish Sisodia's arrest called it a ‘black day’ for democracy. The party's tweet in Hindi read, "Black day for democracy! BJP's CBI arrested the world's best education minister @msisodia in a fake case, who is shaping the future of lakhs of children. BJP has made this arrest due to political rivalry."