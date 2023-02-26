Kejriwal condemns arrest of Manish Sisodia in liquor policy scam, accuses BJP of 'dirty politics'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor policy case on February 26, which was met with immediate condemnation from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the party.

Kejriwal has denounced the arrest of Sisodia, as 'dirty politics'.

In a tweet, Kejriwal affirmed Sisodia's innocence and expressed his belief that the people would respond to the situation. Kejriwal also stated that the party's resolve would only get stronger in the face of such challenges and that the struggle would intensify. There is a strong public sentiment against the arrest of Manish Sisodia, and Kejriwal has taken notice of this.

AAP attacking BJP over Manish Sisodia's arrest called it a ‘black day’ for democracy. The party's tweet in Hindi read, "Black day for democracy! BJP's CBI arrested the world's best education minister @msisodia in a fake case, who is shaping the future of lakhs of children. BJP has made this arrest due to political rivalry."

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI after questioning him for over 8 hours. He will be produced in court on February 27. Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government is one of the 15 accused named by CBI in its First Information Report (FIR) registered on August 17, 2022. AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh expressing anguish over Sisodia’s arrest, said 'people will end Modi ji's dictatorship' “Modi ji will end your dictatorship, Manish Sisodia ji will come out. The blessings of crores of people of the country are with him, the curse of crores of people of the country is with you. People across the country are watching it, the public will respond to it,” Sanjay Singh's tweet read in Hindi.



