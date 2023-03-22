English
    Arvind Kejriwal assures continuation of work done by Manish Sisodia

    Following the resignation of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Kailash Gahlot has been given charge of the finance department.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image source: PTI/File)

    During the budget presentation on March 22, Arvind Kejriwal said Delhiites are "missing" Manish Sisodia and that his work will continue at a faster pace.

    Since AAP came to power in Delhi, Sisodia presented the government's budget until he was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

    "Today Delhi's budget will be presented. Delhiites are missing Manish ji very much today. But the work started by him will not stop. The work done by him will be carried forward with double the speed," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

    As a result of a clarification from the AAP government, the Union Home Ministry approved the Delhi Budget on March 21.

    first published: Mar 22, 2023 12:59 pm