App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kejriwal asks PM Narendra Modi to convene Parliamentary session to discuss Rafale issue

Earlier on Saturday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a stinging attack on Modi, said Hollande's remarks on Reliance Defence showed "clear cut" corruption in the Rafale deal

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi call a special session of Parliament to discuss Rafale jet fighter deal.

On Friday, the chief minister had asked the BJP-led central government to come clean on the Rafale deal in light of former French president Francois Hollande's purported statement "directly contradicting" its stand.

"PM shud call a spl session of Parliament to discuss Rafael (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

On Friday, a French media report quoted Hollande as purportedly saying that the Indian government proposed Reliance Defence as the partner for Dassault Aviation in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale jet fighter deal and France did not have a choice.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a stinging attack on Modi, said Hollande's remarks on Reliance Defence showed "clear cut" corruption in the Rafale deal and questioned the prime minister's "silence" on the issue.

Soon after, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned as "shameful and irresponsible" Gandhi's remarks against Modi over the Rafale deal, saying no president of any party has ever used such language against a prime minister.
First Published on Sep 22, 2018 09:00 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rafale deal

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.