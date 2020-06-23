Keeping Bihar in mind, Election Commission allows postal ballot for COVID-affected voters

Keeping in mind the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra has said COVID-19 patients will be allowed to vote through postal ballot. Chandra said the Law Ministry accepted the Election Commission’s proposal and a new category of "COVID-19 suspect or affected persons" has been added under Rule 27A of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

To vote using the postal ballot, individuals should have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a government healthcare facility or a designated COVID hospital. Eligible voters who are under 'home quarantine or institutional quarantine' can also avail the postal ballot option, The Indian Express has reported.

"The COVID-positive voter has to notify the Returning Officer. Once the application has been accepted, the voter will not be allowed to vote at his or her polling booth," the Election Commissioner said, adding that the facility will be extended to all future elections, including by-elections.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic

When asked about voters in containment zones, who are not infected, Chandra said the EC panel has contacted the state Chief Electoral Officer (in Bihar), and is considering a few options, including advance voting. "We don’t want the voter turnout to go down due to COVID-19. We will even ensure that, if needed, a polling officer is sent to deliver the postal ballot to COVID-positive voters," he said.

Meanwhile, to ensure that voters practice social distancing, the EC has capped the number of voters at each polling booth to 1,000, instead of 1,600. “Due to this, the EC will have to add additional 30,000 polling stations,” he said.

Chandra further said political parties will also have to follow the health and NDMA guidelines during campaigns. "Parties will have to rely on virtual rallies and campaigning through social media.”

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The term of the Bihar Assembly ends on November 29. Bihar will be the first state in the country that will go to polls since the COVID-19 outbreak. The state will elect a new government in October-November.