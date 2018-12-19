App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2018 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

KCR to soon take initiative on forming third front sans Congress, BJP: K T Rama Rao

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, has advocated a third alternative to bring about a "qualitative change in the country and its politics" and also to see to it that the benefits of welfare and development schemes being implemented in Telangana become available to all people in the country, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Facebook/@KTRTRS
Whatsapp

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would soon take up work on forming a third alternative without the Congress and BJP, his son and TRS working president K T Rama Rao said Wednesday.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, has advocated a third alternative to bring about a "qualitative change in the country and its politics" and also to see to it that the benefits of welfare and development schemes being implemented in Telangana become available to all people in the country, he said.

"Accordingly, KCR would soon take up the work of forming a third alternative, a federal alternative without the Congress and BJP," he said addressing a gathering in his Assembly constituency of Sircilla.

Rama Rao has recently been appointed the party's working president as KCR would be working on national politics.

Rama Rao also said the TRS should be made an unconquerable force in the days to come.
First Published on Dec 19, 2018 09:45 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #K Chandrasekhar Rao #K T Rama Rao #KCR #Politics

