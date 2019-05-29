App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

KCR to attend swearing-in of PM Modi, Jaganmohan Reddy

After attending the swearing-in of Reddy in the morning, Rao will leave for New Delhi to be present at the oath-taking ceremony of Modi in the evening.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the swearing-in ceremonies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and YSR Congress chief as Andhra Pradesh Chief minister on May 30, official sources said.

After attending the swearing-in of Reddy in the morning, Rao will leave for New Delhi to be present at the oath-taking ceremony of Modi in the evening, they said on May 29.

Reddy, whose party swept the state assembly elections bagging 151 seats, will be sworn in as Chief Minister at 12.23 pm on May 30. The CM-designate had met Rao and invited him for the function.

Modi is set to take oath as Prime Minister for the second time at 7 pm on May 30.

Rao had earlier congratulated Modi on BJP's spectacular victory in the recently concluded general elections.

Both the leaders were critical of each other over several issues during the campaign.

Meanwhile, a Raj Bhavan official said Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan has left for Vijayawada on May 28 to administer oath of office and secrecy to Jagan.
