KCR plans ‘anti-BJP’ alliance again, keeps Congress out of December conclave

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has made a fresh pitch for an anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition comprising regional parties, according to a report by ThePrint. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, has also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s central government of implementing “anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-worker” policies.

KCR made the comments while addressing a joint meeting of TRS’ Legislature Party, Parliamentary Party and its Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) division in-charges on November 18.

According to the report, KCR is planning to host a “national conclave” in the second week of December in Hyderabad. The meeting will be attended by key opposition leaders from across the country. However, the Congress – which is the main opposition force in Telangana – has been left out.

“The main opposition party, Congress, which is supposed to fight against the BJP, has fallen flat and has no clue on how to oppose the BJP,” ThePrint quoted KCR as saying. “Both the Congress and the BJP have failed to show any direction to the country and they are like the Bade Bhai (big brother) following the Chhota Bhai (younger brother). Hence, the TRS is taking the onus and showing the required and needed initiative.”

The news report suggests that KCR has already spoken to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin.

He has also reportedly spoken to leaders of Left parties and former chief ministers of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Karnataka — Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Parkash Singh Badal and HD Kumaraswamy, respectively.

West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are expected to head for assembly polls in April-May 2021.

KCR had floated a similar idea of a ‘Federal Front’ ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The coalition was meant to be an alliance of non-BJP and non-Congress parties.

The Telangana chief minister’s latest comments against the BJP come at a time when the saffron party is seeing a surge in support at the state-level. The BJP is also hoping to put up a good performance in the Hyderabad civic body polls scheduled for December 1.