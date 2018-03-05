KCR plan of non-BJP, non-Congress front a drama: Telangana Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy today ridiculed the plans of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to float a non-Congress and non-BJP front at the Centre.

Addressing public meetings at Bodhan and Nizamabad as part of the fourth day of the Praja Chaitanya Yatra, Reddy accused him of enacting a drama to divert attention of the people from his failures.

He said that it was a game plan to cover up the TRS government's failure in getting Central funds for the state.

Reddy alleged that Rao, also known as KCR, had failed miserably in resolving the problems of the people of Telangana during the last four years and now wanted to launch himself in national politics.

Reddy claimed that Rao was an "undeclared ally" of the BJP for the last four years.

"Now both BJP and TRS are jointly playing mind games to distract people's attention from their failures. It is strange that KCR is calling PM Modi a friend and rival in the same breath," he said.

He said Rao's criticism of the Union government "was also aimed at cheating Muslims, whom he promised 12 per cent reservation, but had failed to implement it".