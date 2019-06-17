App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

KCR meets Jaganmohan Reddy, invites him for Kaleswaram project inauguration

The Kaleswaram project on Godavari river is expected to supply water to 70 percent of districts in Telangana for agriculture, drinking water and industrial purposes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on June 17 invited his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the inauguration of the Kaleswaram irrigation project on June 21.

Jagan hosted lunch for Chandrasekhar Rao (popularly known as KCR), the second occasion he is playing host to the Telangana chief minister after his swearing-in as AP CM on May 30.

KCR was accompanied by his son K T Rama Rao, former MP B Vinod Kumar and TRS leaders Santosh and P Rajeswara Reddy when he called on Jagan at his residence here.

The two Chief Ministers were said to have discussed a host of issues related to the two states.

Earlier, AP ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Velampalli Srinivasa Rao welcomed KCR on his arrival by a special aircraft at Vijayawada airport.

From there, KCR drove to the hill-shrine of Goddess Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity of Vijayawada, where he was received with full temple honours.

He placed an invitation card of the Kaleswaram project at the Goddess' feet and offered special prayers.

He then drove to the AP CM's residence. On May 30, KCR was present at Jagans swearing-in ceremony and later attended a lunch hosted by him.

The Kaleswaram project on Godavari river is expected to supply water to 70 percent of districts in Telangana for agriculture, drinking water and industrial purposes.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #India #Politics

