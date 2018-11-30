App
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

KCR loses cool, snaps at voter when queried about 12% quota for Muslims

During the meeting Thursday, the man asked Rao about the status of the proposed quota which was passed by the State Assembly and sent to the Centre for approval.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
TRS leader and Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lost his cool and asked a man to remain silent when he raised a question on the proposed 12 per cent reservation for Muslims during an election meeting in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

"What are you talking? Sit silent. What about 12 per cent? Why are you in hurry? Tere baap ko bolunga na (I will tell your father). Are you doing tamasha," Rao asked.

In his election speeches, Rao had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not clearing the proposed reservation for Muslims.

Later, during the course of his speech, Rao dubbed the man a 'sanyasi' and said there was a need to increase reservation for tribals and Muslim minorities.

Reacting to KCRs comments, Congress' Telangana unit tweeted "Drunk with power, KCR acts like a dictator. Mr KCR, you are answerable to the people of Telangana. Arrogance and dictatorship have no space in a democracy!"

The BJP has attacked the TRS on the quota issue while campaigning.

Hitting out at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi during an election rally at Mahabubnagar recently, the prime minister had said, "TRS's talk of (raising) Muslim reservations is vote bank politics which the Congress has been doing for a long time."

Former India cricketer and senior Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin said KCR should tender an apology and also answer the question about the 12 per cent reservation he promised for Muslims.

"He should tender an apology. He should not have said that," Azharuddin said, reacting to Rao's remarks.

"Why should he make such promises when he knows very well that it cannot be fulfilled," Azharuddin, who is the Congress' Telangana unit working president, said.

First Published on Nov 30, 2018 05:36 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #India #KCR #Politics #Telangana Assembly Polls 2018

