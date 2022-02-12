English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    KCR demands PM Modi to sack Assam CM for remarks on Rahul Gandhi

    During a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand, Sarma had on Friday attacked Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines.

    PTI
    February 12, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST
    Telangana CM KCR

    Telangana CM KCR

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Targetting Sarma for his comments, Rao asked, Modiji! Is this our Indian culture?. Is this what has been taught in the Vedas, MahaBharat, Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita? I am asking BJP President Naddaji. Is it our culture?"

    "You sack him (Assam CM). I am demanding.. Can a Chief Minister talk like this? There are limits. Are you egoistic? Doing tamash? You think people will remain silent," said KCR during his address at a public meeting at Raigiri about 55 KM from here. During a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand, Sarma had on Friday attacked Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines.

    ALSO READ: Poll code violation: EC lets off Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma with warning

    Sarma had made some remarks against Rahul Gandhi. Is it BJP's culture? Is it Hindu Dharma and Indian culture? I am demanding as an Indian. I feel ashamed. This is not good for the country. Do you think we will keep quite with folded hands?, he further questioned.
    PTI
    Tags: #Himanta Biswa Sarma #K Chandrashekhar Rao #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Feb 12, 2022 07:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.