Last Updated : May 23, 2019 02:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

KCR congratulates PM Modi, Jaganmohan Reddy for Lok Sabha poll victories

He wished that the country march ahead under the leadership of Modi, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

PTI
Whatsapp

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on May 23 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the spectacular victory of BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.

Rao hailed the victory of YSR Congress in the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

He telephoned Reddy to wish him, the release said.

Hoping that Andhra Pradesh achieves progress under the leadership of Reddy, Rao wished ties between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would improve, it added.

The BJP, on its own, was leading in over 290 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha.

YSR Congress was leading in about 150 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

First Published on May 23, 2019 01:58 pm

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

