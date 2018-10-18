KCR announces partial manifesto for Telangana polls: Here are some of the promises

In a bid to woo voters ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on October 16 announced key promises from Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS)’s election manifesto.

Rao revealed some details from the manifesto even as the party is yet to release the final document.

The committee entrusted with drafting the manifesto met people from different walks of life and took their suggestions into account.

Here are some of the major promises:

Farm loan waiver of up to Rs one lakh to benefit 42 lakh farmers

Rao has assured up to Rs 1 lakh farm loan waiver if the TRS is voted back to power.

The chief minister said that the party had announced a similar farm loan waiver of Rs 1 lakh in the run-up to the 2014 state elections and had implemented it after coming to power.

Rao said that the scheme will be implemented again as farmers needed further support. He suggested that the scheme could be implemented in two instalments.

Justifying the promise, Rao said there were around 45 lakh farmers in the state who avail bank loans, of which nearly 42 lakh took loans of less than Rs 1 lakh.

Hike in Rythu Bandhu benefits

TRS has promised to increase the amount of annual financial assistant given to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme from existing Rs 8,000 per acre to Rs 10,000 per acre per annum, in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each.

Hike in Aasara pensions

Rao has announced increment in pension given under the ‘Aasara’ scheme.

The amount would be more than doubled from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,016 per individual. For the physically challenged, pension would be hiked from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,016.

Other announcements

Age limit for old-age pensioners has been relaxed from 65 years to 57 years.

Allowance for unemployment individuals of Rs 3,016 per month without any immediate cap on the number of beneficiaries.

TRS has promised setting up of one food processing unit for every two Assembly constituencies by women Self Help Groups with subsidised loans.

The party has said that it would continue its double bedroom housing scheme with more options.

Seeking early polls, Rao had dissolved the 119-member state assembly prematurely on September 6.

Telangana will head for polls on December 7. Counting of votes for the state will happen along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan on December 11.

TRS, which is hoping to retain power in India’s newest state is facing a challenge from a united opposition alliance comprising of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS).

(With inputs from PTI)