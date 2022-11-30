 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Kattar Beiman' to 'Dhokha Ratna': Phrases that sprang up ahead of MCD polls

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST

The BJP has been in power in the MCD since 2007. During its 15-year-run at its helm, the party has seen the civic body trifurcated into NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC (2012-2022), and its reunification earlier this year.

The run-up to the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi has not only seen high-decibel campaigning by the leading parties engaging in bitter blame games, but also the birth of colourful and quirky phrases from the mouths of politicians.

From 'Dhokha Ratna' and 'Kattar Beiman' used by BJP leaders to target AAP leaders, to 'video-making company' and 'mountain of failures' used by the Aam Aadmi Party to pin down its biggest rival, these verbal volleys have only upped the ante ahead of the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

Several chief ministers and Union ministers have stumped for BJP candidates in the past few weeks, raising the fever pitch while engaging in political attacks, with the AAP and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal often in the crosshairs.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday blasted his Delhi counterpart on the issue of corruption, saying Kejriwal should get a "Dhokha Ratna" for creating a "mess" and bringing ignominy to the national capital.

Campaigning for the BJP candidates, he said, "We have heard about the Great Wall of China… Kejriwal has now become the 'corruption wall'." Chouhan also slammed the AAP convenor for defending his ministers — Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.