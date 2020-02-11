Kasturba Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Kasturba Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kasturba Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South East district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Kasturba Nagar Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 66.56% and in 2013, 65.64% of Kasturba Nagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Madan Lal of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 15896 votes which was 16.14% of the total votes polled. Madan Lal polled a total of 98470 (51.55%) votes.

AAP's Madan Lal won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 4674 (5.29%) votes. Madan Lal polled 88385 which was 38.03% of the total votes polled.