    Kashmiri Pandits protesting but BJP busy celebrating its eight years: Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi remarks come a day after school teacher Renu Bala was gunned down near her school in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam by terrorists.

    PTI
    June 01, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File image)

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the government over the killing of a Hindu woman teacher in Kulgam, saying Kashmiri Pandits are protesting but the BJP is busy celebrating eight years of Modi government.

    His remarks come a day after school teacher Renu Bala was gunned down near her school in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam by terrorists.

    Security personnel and civilians are dying in Kashmir and this is the truth and it is not a film, he said.

    "In Kashmir, 15 security personnel have been martyred and 18 civilians have been killed in the last five months. Yesterday too a teacher was murdered," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

    "Kashmiri Pandits are sitting on a dharna for the last 18 days but the BJP is busy celebrating eight years. Prime Minister ji, this is not a film but it is the truth of Kashmir today," Gandhi also said.
    Tags: #BJP #India #Kashmiri Pandits #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 01:23 pm
