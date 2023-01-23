 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kashmiri Pandits facing injustice, J&K LG should apologise to them for his comments: Rahul Gandhi

Jan 23, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

Gandhi made the statement shortly after a Kashmiri Pandit delegation called on him during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Samba district earlier in the day and briefed him about their various issues including ”targeted killings” by terrorists and the resultant protest by those employed under the prime minister’s package.

Alleging that Kashmir Pandits are facing injustice at the hands of the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to apologise to the community for telling the prime minister’s package employees that they should not seek alms.

”Injustice is being meted to Kashmir Pandits by this government…this morning, a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits met me and briefed me about their issues. I was surprised to know that their delegation was told by the lieutenant governor that they should not seek alms,” Gandhi told a gathering at the end of the day’s yatra at Satwari here.

Gandhi said he wants to tell the lieutenant governor that they are not demanding alms but are seeking their rights. ”You (LG) should seek forgiveness from them (Pandits),” he said.