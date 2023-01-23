English
    Kashmiri Pandits facing injustice, J&K LG should apologise to them for his comments: Rahul Gandhi

    PTI
    January 23, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST
    Rahul Gandhi (PTI file Photo)

    Alleging that Kashmir Pandits are facing injustice at the hands of the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to apologise to the community for telling the prime minister’s package employees that they should not seek alms.

    Gandhi made the statement shortly after a Kashmiri Pandit delegation called on him during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Samba district earlier in the day and briefed him about their various issues including ”targeted killings” by terrorists and the resultant protest by those employed under the prime minister’s package.

    ”Injustice is being meted to Kashmir Pandits by this government…this morning, a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits met me and briefed me about their issues. I was surprised to know that their delegation was told by the lieutenant governor that they should not seek alms,” Gandhi told a gathering at the end of the day’s yatra at Satwari here.

    Gandhi said he wants to tell the lieutenant governor that they are not demanding alms but are seeking their rights. ”You (LG) should seek forgiveness from them (Pandits),” he said.

    Charging the BJP with using the community to further its political agenda, Kachroo said, ”They do not really mean to solve the problems of the Kashmiri Pandits because for them it is a political agenda to spread hate on the basis of religion. We used to live together in Kashmir — both Muslims and Hindus — as we shared culture, dressing, and even surnames. There was never such a type of atmosphere, and we all were living together (before the eruption of militancy and migration of the community),” he said.