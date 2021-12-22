Kashmiri delimitation proposals raise hackles

In the Kashmir Valley, which has influenced the state’s politics since 1947, the mainstream political parties’ principle concern is that representation may be increased for Jammu after the delimitation exercise. (Representational image)

Territorial re-distribution and redrawing of maps are hardly likely to please all–or any. And if the area under consideration is Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), expect the dirt to hit the ceiling sooner than later.

The Delimitation Commission headed by Ranjana Prakash Desai and constituted by the Narendra Modi government has proposed six additional assembly seats for the Jammu region and one more seat for the Kashmir Valley.

It does not take long for the powers of the corridor to buzz with the obvious–the proposal would take the number of assembly seats in Jammu to 43 from the existing 37, and to 47 in Kashmir from 46, making the chances of a first Hindu chief minister (CM) governing the former state a remote possibility.

In addition, it would help to enforce the BJP agenda, which was unveiled in August 2019 when Article 370 was scrapped, and then later J&K’s statehood was whittled down to the Union Territory status through a reorganisation act.

In Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir, no non-Muslim has ever become a CM, not even in 1983, when Hindus won a majority of seats on the Congress ticket from Jammu, but the party chose Moulvi Iftikhar Hussain Ansari, the lone Congress winner from the Valley.

But that is not the way some officials see it. Veteran bureaucrat Wajahat Habibullah, who has served in Kashmir more than most officials, says there is no problem if a Hindu becomes a chief minister of J&K; after all, Hindu majority states such as Bihar, Maharashtra, and Assam, among others, have had Muslim CMs in the past.

``The biggest problem is under presentation. Some areas such as Poonch, Rajouri and Doda are grossly underrepresented. They don’t have a Parliament seat. Delimitation would have been good, because it would result in better representation of those who feel underrepresented. Sadly, the proposals do not look that way, making the whole exercise lopsided,’’ Habibullah told Moneycontrol.

Delimitation has always been a sensitive issue in the Kashmir Valley; the competition for more seats with Hindu-dominated Jammu in the state assembly has weighed heavily on the minds of local politicians on all sides.

The ruling BJP, for instance, argues that the freeze put on demarcation of constituencies during the Farooq Abdullah government had resulted in lower representation for Jammu.

The freeze sets in

Delimitation was last taken up in J&K in 1995, when the state was under President’s Rule, by Justice KK Gupta Commission. The next exercise was due in 2005.

However, in 2002, the Farooq Abdullah government amended the Jammu & Kashmir Representation of the People Act, 1957, and Section 47(3) of the Constitution of Jammu & Kashmir to freeze delimitation until 2026.

Now as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, seven seats will be added to Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, taking the total number of seats from 83 to 90 after the delimitation.

In the Kashmir Valley, which has influenced the state’s politics since 1947, the mainstream political parties’ principle concern has been that representation may be increased for Jammu after the delimitation exercise, and not Kashmir, which will naturally impact their electoral prospects.

Sushil Pandit, well known Kashmiri Hindu activist, believes that the Modi government’s current delimitation proposals are no more than minor `tinkering’, which offer very little scope for changes and importantly, gives them no place in the sun.

``The delimitation process is irrelevant for us. We, the Panun Kashmir, wanted our own special, exclusive zone where Kashmiri Pandits could come and settle down. This area, as we have always highlighted, is north and east of the Jhelum. That has not happened. We don’t want to be a burden on our hosts, our Dogra brothers in Jammu (where most Pandit migrations took place). We cannot be thankless,” Pandit told Moneycontrol.

He, like many other activists, is convinced that the 2011 National Census figures about the population of the Kashmir Valley being 15 times larger than Jammu, are a figment of imagination of the Kashmir Valley politicians like the Abdullah family and Muftis, who have personal axes to grind.

In support of their claim, Jammu-based parties and organizations point out that in 2002, the division had 2 lakh more voters than the Kashmir Valley.

The Delimitation Commission’s proposal to increase the number of seats for Jammu has not enthused the local population either.

Many in Jammu feel that though their division will now have 43 seats (up from 37) and Kashmir 47 (up from 46), a difference of merely four seats, the draft proposal is still titled towards Kashmir despite Jammu having a larger area (26,293 sq km vs 15,948 sq km in Kashmir) and, as is commonly believed, near-equal population as Kashmir.

Consensus elusive

Clearly, any which way, a consensus is going to be elusive. There are some such as veteran Delhi-based lawyer and activist Ashok Bhan, who say that the Delimitation Commission’s proposals are bonafide and need the respect and backing of political parties.

``Many people have to be accommodated, like the Kashmiri Pandits, the Dalits, people who have migrated from Pakistan, the Sikh population in the Union Territory, among the others,” he pointed out.

The Delimitation Commission has for the first time proposed to reserve nine seats for Scheduled Tribes (STs). This is in addition to seven seats for Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates and 24 seats for Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), about which there is little clarity, the territory being in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

``The Delimitation Commission has done a bonafide job. It had as its members MPs from Jammu and Kashmir, who finalised the proposals. Now for politicians to go out and rubbish their own conclusions is unjustified,” Bhan told Moneycontrol.