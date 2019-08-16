App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kashmir schools to reopen next week, normal functioning in J&K govt offices on Friday: J&K chief secy

Addressing a press conference, Subrahmanyam said there has been no loss of life or major injury since restrictions were imposed on August 5, when the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories.

Offices of the Jammu and Kashmir government were functioning normally in the Valley on Friday while schools will reopen next week, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said.

The chief secretary also said 12 districts in Jammu and Kashmir were functioning normally while there was limited restrictions only in five districts.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 03:32 pm

