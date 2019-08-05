App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 05, 2019 03:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kashmir crisis LIVE updates: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah under house arrest; Section 144 imposed in Srinagar

This blog will keep you updated on latest developments in Jammu and Kashmir

  • Aug 05, 03:13 AM (IST)

    Update: Congress leader Usman Majid and CPI(M) MLA MY Tarigami claimed to have been arrested around midnight, news agency PTI reported.

  • Aug 05, 03:02 AM (IST)

    Update: Governor Satya Pal Malik held a late-night meeting with DGP, Chief Secretary at his residence in Srinagar.

  • Aug 05, 02:57 AM (IST)

    Update: Heavy deployments of local police, along with contingents of paramilitary forces, will fan out so that they are in place when the loudspeaker-mounted police vehicles make the announcement early morning.

  • Aug 05, 02:45 AM (IST)

    BREAKING: Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu confirms that mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu, ANI reports.

  • Aug 05, 02:42 AM (IST)

    Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor of Srinagar: Not sure what lies on the other side of this night, but Kashmir and Kashmiris have long endured the unendurable - over and over again. May Allah be with us.

  • Aug 05, 02:39 AM (IST)

    Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone: Detained yet again. first detained in Delhi. Then in Sringar in 1990. Those detention centres were very harsh. Our workers r being sought by the police. My prayers with them. And hope they stay calm.

  • Aug 05, 02:38 AM (IST)

    Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone: It is imperative that we stay calm. Violence has cost us thousands of lives. If we disagree — there are many ways to express dissent. Nothing is irreversible. And nothing is permanent. Justice will prevail.

  • Aug 05, 02:23 AM (IST)

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor: You are not alone Omar Abdullah. Every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country. Parliament is still in session & our voices will not be stilled. 

  • Aug 05, 02:21 AM (IST)
  • Aug 05, 02:07 AM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.