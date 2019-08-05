Kashmir crisis LIVE updates: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah under house arrest; Section 144 imposed in Srinagar

Live now
Aug 05, 2019 03:11 AM IST
Update: Congress leader Usman Majid and CPI(M) MLA MY Tarigami claimed to have been arrested around midnight, news agency PTI reported.
Update: Governor Satya Pal Malik held a late-night meeting with DGP, Chief Secretary at his residence in Srinagar.
Update: Heavy deployments of local police, along with contingents of paramilitary forces, will fan out so that they are in place when the loudspeaker-mounted police vehicles make the announcement early morning.
BREAKING: Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu confirms that mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu, ANI reports.
Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor of Srinagar: Not sure what lies on the other side of this night, but Kashmir and Kashmiris have long endured the unendurable - over and over again. May Allah be with us.
Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone: Detained yet again. first detained in Delhi. Then in Sringar in 1990. Those detention centres were very harsh. Our workers r being sought by the police. My prayers with them. And hope they stay calm.
Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone: It is imperative that we stay calm. Violence has cost us thousands of lives. If we disagree — there are many ways to express dissent. Nothing is irreversible. And nothing is permanent. Justice will prevail.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor: You are not alone Omar Abdullah. Every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country. Parliament is still in session & our voices will not be stilled.