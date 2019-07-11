App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kashmir a dispute between India, Pakistan; should be resolved through dialogue: Farooq Abdullah

"Kashmir is a dispute between two countries (India and Pakistan). The issue is still in the United Nations. The UN observers are still here and in Pakistan held Kashmir. The issue should be resolved and it will be resolved only when they talk to each other and when India will talk to people here in Kashmir and Pakistan with the people in Azad Kashmir," he said.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Thursday said Kashmir is a "dispute" between India and Pakistan which needs to be resolved through dialogue. Abdullah, the MP from Srinagar, said nothing would be achieved through military might.

The NC president was addressing party workers at Hazratbal on the occasion of 19th death anniversary of his mother Begum Jehan Ara.

Abdullah said there was no alternative to dialogue to address the Kashmir issue.

"Nothing will be achieved by military might or force or coercion including by NIA," he said.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 01:15 pm

