Karol Bagh Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Karol Bagh Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Karol Bagh is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in Central district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Karol Bagh Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 68.48% and in 2013, 67.34% of Karol Bagh's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Vishesh Ravi of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 32880 votes which was 29.16% of the total votes polled. Vishesh Ravi polled a total of 112751 (59.8%) votes.

AAP's Vishesh Ravi won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1750 (1.71%) votes. Vishesh Ravi polled 102169 which was 35.06% of the total votes polled.