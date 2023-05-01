 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka's outperformance highlights state's importance to political parties

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

The robust growth of Karnataka's economy has ensured it gives plenty to the country. But the state has issues to sort out. And if the next government can do that, the state may be set on a new developmental trajectory

Poll-bound Karnataka is a key state for all political parties, especially given its strong economic performance.

No state election is too small in politics. And the stakes rise exponentially with the size of the state. Karnataka is no different.

The southern state goes to polls on May 10 with the opportunity to settle the political battleground once and for all – or at least for the next five years. Since the last assembly elections, the state has had three different chief ministers as governments have been toppled. The last time a government lasted even half a term was the Siddaramaiah-led Congress back in 2018. Since then, instability has reigned as parties battled for supremacy.

There is no understating of Karnataka's importance to any party. Despite the political instability over the past half a decade, the state has been a stellar performer economically and would burnish the image of any leader.