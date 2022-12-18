 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Karnataka winter assembly session begins tomorrow amid boundary dispute, forthcoming polls

PTI
Dec 18, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

This will be the last session of the incumbent BJP government in the northern district headquarters town bordering Maharashtra.

Amid the raging border dispute with neighbouring Maharashtra and around five months to go for assembly elections in Karnataka, the winter session of the state legislature will begin at 'Suvarna Vidhana Soudha' in Belagavi on Monday.

This will be the last session of the incumbent BJP government in the northern district headquarters town bordering Maharashtra.

This session assumes importance for the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led administration, as only the joint session and budget session will be left before elections are announced. The polls are likely to be held by April-May 2023.

The 10-day session till December 30 is likely to be stormy as both the ruling and opposition sides are appeared to attack and counter each other on a host of issues.

The opposition parties are likely to corner the government on issues like alleged corruption and scams in various departments, voter data theft scandal, the border dispute and its handling by the government, law and order situation with incidents of communal flare-up and cooker blast in Mangaluru, farmers' demands including an increase in fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane.

With elections round the corner, the opposition parties are also likely to target the government on the issue of governance, "unfulfilled" promises made in the manifesto ahead of 2018 polls, and infrastructure woes in several urban areas especially Bengaluru due to torrential rains and deluge caused by them.