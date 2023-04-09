 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Karnataka tired of 40% commission, wants 100% commitment: Shashi Tharoor

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST

He also said that the Congress was prepared to tackle the ”serious deficiencies” in state-level and urban-level governance in Bengaluru and the entire state of Karnataka.

Tharoor said the state was being badly governed and that the infrastructure in Bengaluru was becoming an embarrassment

Former union minister Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said people in Karnataka were tired of ”40 per cent commission” and wanted ”100 per cent commitment” that the Congress party would give if it were voted to power in the upcoming Assembly election.

He also said that the Congress was prepared to tackle the ”serious deficiencies” in state-level and urban-level governance in Bengaluru and the entire state of Karnataka.

"I think the people in this state are tired of the 40 per cent commission. What they want is 100 per cent commitment and that's what we will give 100 per cent commitment to the well-being of the people of Karnataka," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said at a press conference here.

In poll-bound Karnataka where the Assembly election is just a month away, the Congress has been accusing the BJP-led state government of collecting 40 per cent commission from contractors, unaided private schools and even some religious institutions on the grants that they receive from the government.