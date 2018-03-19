App
Mar 19, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka recognises Lingayat as separate religion, to seek Centre's approval

The decision comes around two months before Karnataka heads for Assembly polls. The move could affect the Bharatiya Janata Party as it enjoys significant support from the Lingayat community.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka has decided to recognise Lingayats as an independent religion and seek approval from the Centre for the same.

The Cabinet took the decision to accept recommendations of the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee, which had asked the state to accord a separate religion tag to the Lingayats. The decision was taken after a cabinet meeting and consultation with Lingayat seers.

The decision comes around two months before Karnataka heads for Assembly Elections. The move could affect the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that enjoys significant support from the Lingayat community.

Former Chief Minister and current CM candidate of the BJP, BS Yeddyurappa, is also from the Lingayat community.

According to news reports, Lingayats form 16 percent of the state’s population and can prove to be decisive in the upcoming assembly polls.

Lingayats are a part of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community that owes allegiance to the 12th century "social reform movement" initiated by Basaveshwara. It has a substantial population in Karnataka, especially in the northern parts of the state.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka #Lingayats #Politics

