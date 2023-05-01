 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka polls: Why communal passions have remained cool in the coastal region this time around

Naheed Ataulla
May 01, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

Both the Congress and the BJP have fielded new faces. While BJP candidates have been touting the state government’s development credentials, Congress hopefuls have been focusing on their party’s proposed guarantee schemes and on labelling the BJP government as corrupt.

In February, BJP state President and MP Naleen Kumar Kateel, speaking in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, said that the 2023 Assembly election would not be fought between the BJP and the Congress, but between the ideologies of RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Mysuru warrior Tipu Sultan, who fought against the British, among others. Earlier in Mangaluru, he had asked the party cadres not to focus on infrastructure but on combating ‘love jihad’. [Love jihad is a conspiracy theory suggesting that Muslim men target non-Muslim women for conversion by leading them on].

Around the same time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was speaking in Puttur, in the coastal Dakshina Kannada district, said the Congress and the JD(S) “who believe in Tipu'' cannot do any good for Karnataka. “The BJP takes its inspiration from 16th-century Tuluva queen of Ullal, in Mangaluru, Rani Abbakka Chowta (who resisted the Portuguese), to give the state a prosperous rule,'' he claimed. Tuluva refers to the Tulu speaking people of the region.

Barring the above exceptions, communal rhetoric, including on issues such as Hijab, Halal, Azaan and economic boycott of Muslim traders, has largely been missing in the campaigns of all the political parties in the coastal region of Karnataka. While BJP leaders have been focusing on the advantages of a double-engine government (same-party rule at the Centre and in the State), the Congress and the JD(S) have been highlighting the failures of the Basavaraj Bommai government. The JD(S) has minimal presence in the region.

Of the 19 seats in the three coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada (8), Udupi (5) and Uttara Kannada (6), the BJP won 16 and the Congress had to contend with 3 in the 2018 Assembly polls. It was a reverse result for both parties, as the Congress had swept the coastal region by winning 13, with the BJP and Independents winning three each in 2013. In the Assembly elections to be held on May 10, the Congress is trying to wrest the region from the BJP by rectifying the mistakes it had made in the past when proper representation was not given to communities that are the deciding factors between victory and defeat.