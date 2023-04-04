Karnataka polls: Election Commission seizes Rs 60.9 crore worth illegal gratification

Various forms of illegal gratification including cash, liquor, drugs, and other valuable items worth Rs 60.9 crore, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), have been seized in Karnataka between March 29 and April 4, following the announcement of the poll schedule by Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The ECI had listed curbing the use of money power during elections as a major challenge, but political parties in Karnataka have continued to engage in a freebie overdrive by distributing televisions, cookers, mixers, stoves, sarees, food kits, sweet boxes, watches, and other items to potential voters.

The rampant distribution of freebies has become a major headache for the poll agency, which is struggling to keep the election process fair and transparent.

Strict Vigil

Digital wallets/UPIs or gift coupons are being distributed in urban areas, including Bengaluru. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has identified 81 assembly segments as 'expenditure sensitive' in Karnataka for the upcoming election, compared to 61 constituencies during the previous poll.

Election Commission seizes 60.9 crore worth cash, valuables within a week

Kumar stated that they have established 2,400 static surveillance teams to maintain vigilance. Additionally, they are monitoring 171 interstate checkpoints in 19 districts, as well as other areas in conjunction with the commercial tax, forests, and excise departments.

Interestingly, even prior to the implementation of the election model code of conduct, the ECI had seized cash, liquor, and other goods totaling Rs. 93 crore, compared to Rs. 88 crore seized during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Karnataka has a total of 224 assembly seats, including 28 segments in Bengaluru.

‘Involve civil society groups’

MG Devasahayam, a retired IAS officer and coordinator of Citizens' Commission on Elections, has expressed concerns about the prevalence of money distribution during elections, which he says became common after the "Thirumangalam Formula" - a by-election in 2009 in Thirumangalam, a suburb in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

According to him, the Election Commission has failed to engage civil society groups to curb cash distributions and freebies during polls.

Devasahayam also laments that there is a lack of clarity over whether much of the seized money is genuine, and that there is no follow-up action or punishment for violations. He suggests that the Election Commission could defer an election in case of violations, but they hardly use their powers now.

In addition, he recommends invoking Rule 16A of The Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) order, 1968, which allows for the suspension or withdrawal of the recognition of a recognized political party if they fail to follow the election model code of conduct.

Overall, Devasahayam feels that the Election Commission's impact has decreased over time and that it is failing to effectively regulate the electoral process, as it did during the tenure of TN Seshan.

Strengthening teams to curb misuse

Political parties react

As ironic as it sounds, political parties are quick to condemn the freebie and cash-for-vote culture, when asked.

Calling it a “bad practice”, BJP leader and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan said: "ECI should be strict and citizens must also oppose it".

Congress national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP MV Rajeev Gowda, said: "ECI should prevent such corrupt practices and stop efforts to buy voters. It is terrible for democracy. For a little money, voters are selling away five years of their future.”

AAP leader and CV Raman Nagar candidate Mohan Dasari said: "It's a shame that elected representatives have to distribute cookers and household items to win elections. In Bengaluru, even MLAs who win elections repeatedly continue to distribute money and freebies to win polls. As a principle, our party does not distribute money/freebies."

Use app to report complaints: EC

Kumar has urged citizens to use the cVIGIL app that has a response time of 100 minutes to report malpractices. ECI said they have received many complaints over the past one week.

"Of them, complaints related to posters/banners without permission (217) lead the list, followed by distribution of gifts/coupons (14), money distribution (14), vehicle or convoy without permission (11), distribution of liquor (8), property defacement (five) and paid news (three). A total of 284 complaints have been found to be genuine and action has been taken,” said a statement from ECI.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has stated that out of the 1,318 calls received through voter helplines, 1,289 individuals sought information, three provided feedback, six made suggestions, and 20 filed complaints. The ECI has attended to all 1,318 calls received.

In addition, 529 complaints were registered by citizens on the National Grievances Redressal System (NGRS) portal, and 48 of these have been resolved thus far.

It is worth noting that Karnataka is scheduled to hold single-phase polls on May 10, with the counting of votes taking place on May 13.