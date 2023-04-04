 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka polls: Election Commission seizes Rs 60.9 crore worth illegal gratification

Christin Mathew Philip
Apr 04, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

Various forms of illegal gratification including cash, liquor, drugs, and other valuable items worth Rs 60.9 crore, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), have been seized in Karnataka between March 29 and April 4, following the announcement of the poll schedule by Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The ECI had listed curbing the use of money power during elections as a major challenge, but political parties in Karnataka have continued to engage in a freebie overdrive by distributing televisions, cookers, mixers, stoves, sarees, food kits, sweet boxes, watches, and other items to potential voters.

The rampant distribution of freebies has become a major headache for the poll agency, which is struggling to keep the election process fair and transparent.

Strict Vigil